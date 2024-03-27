Advertisement

Bangkok: In a historic move, lawmakers in Thailand's lower house have passed a bill to legalize same-sex marriage. This significant step brings Thailand closer to becoming the third territory in Asia to recognize and legalize same-sex unions. The decision marks a milestone for LGBTQ+ rights in the region.

With backing from all major parties, the bill passed with an impressive majority, receiving votes from 400 out of 415 lawmakers present. However, before it can officially become law, it must still secure approval from the Senate and ultimately receive endorsement from the king.

"We did this for all Thai people to reduce disparity in society and start creating equality," Danuphorn Punnakanta, chairman of the parliamentary committee on the draft bill. I want to invite you all to make history, told lawmakers ahead of the reading.

Thailand's vibrant LGBT social scene has long made it an attractive destination for same-sex couples, both for locals and expatriates, bolstered by targeted campaigns to appeal to LGBT travellers. If the bill receives approval, it could take effect within 120 days, marking Thailand as the third Asian country to legalize same-sex unions, following in the footsteps of Taiwan and Nepal.

The journey toward this legislation has spanned over a decade, marked by political upheavals and disagreements over the bill's content and approach. Despite these challenges, the country has persisted in its pursuit of equality and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community.

