Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Expresses Condolences Over South Korea Plane Crash

Bangkok: Following a plane crash in South Korea that left as many as 85 people dead, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her condolences to the families of those affected by the deadly accident.

In a post on X, Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra offered condolences to the families of those affected and mentioned that an order has been issued to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to probe whether are any Thai passengers were present in the flight.

PM Shinawatra tweeted, “…I would like to express my condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. I have ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urgently investigate whether there are any Thai passengers on this plane and what the current situation is. I have ordered immediate assistance.If there are Thai passengers, please contact their families to inform them of the progress and have the Ministry of Foreign Affairs report the situation at all times.”

One of Worst Aviation Disasters in South Korea

It’s one of the deadliest disasters in South Korea’s aviation history. The last time South Korea witnessed a large-scale air disaster was in 1997, when an Korean Airline plane crashed in Guam, killing 228 people on board.

All About South Korean Plane Crash

As many as 85 people were killed after a passenger plane, with 181 passengers onboard, crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday, news agency AP reported.

The tragedy unfolded at around around 9 am (local time) when the Jeju Air flight was landing at the Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, about 288 kilometers away from the capital Seoul, media reports quoted officials as saying.