Published 12:33 IST, August 22nd 2024
'That’s My Dad!': Gus Walz Tearfully Cheers on His Father as He Accepts Democratic VP Nomination
When Tim Walz was elected governor, Gus cheered because it meant he could get a dog. They adopted a black lab named Scout a few months later.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
'That's My Dad!': Gus Walz Tearfully Cheers on His Father as He Accepts Democratic VP Nomination
