Stormy Daniels took the witness stand on Tuesday in the hush money trial involving former President Donald Trump. Daniels, a porn actor, prepared to testify about a purported sexual encounter in 2006 that allegedly led to her being paid off to remain silent during the 2016 presidential election.

As Daniels briskly entered the courtroom, all eyes were on her, including Trump's, who reportedly stared straight ahead as she made her entrance.

What to know about Trump’s hush money trial and Daniels’ involvement

The trial, which has toggled between tabloid-esque elements and dry legal proceedings, reached a fever pitch as Daniels' testimony became the focal point.

The crux of the case revolves around a $130,000 payment made to Daniels by Trump's then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, in the final weeks of the 2016 campaign.

Trump, who denies the alleged encounter with Daniels, faces multiple criminal indictments and a civil lawsuit in connection with the matter.

During her testimony, Daniels recounted her meeting with Trump at a celebrity golf outing in Lake Tahoe, where they initially chatted about the adult film industry.

Later, in an area known as the “gift room,” where celebrity golfers collected gift bags and swag, Trump remembered her as “the smart one” and asked her if she wanted to go to dinner, Daniels said.

Trump's subsequent invitation to dinner, she testified, was accepted as a means to avoid a planned dinner with colleagues, with her then-publicist suggesting it could benefit her career.

She said her then-publicist suggested in a phone call that Trump’s invitation was a good excuse to duck the work dinner and would “make a great story” and perhaps help her career.

“What could possibly go wrong?” she recalled the publicist saying.

As the courtroom drama unfolded, prosecutors and defense lawyers sparred over the scope of Daniels' testimony, with Trump's attorney seeking to limit discussion of the alleged sexual encounter. However, Judge Juan M. Merchan permitted limited testimony, citing its relevance to Daniels' credibility.

The trial's focus on the hush money payments comes amidst revelations of a corporate records cover-up, with testimony from former Trump Organization employees shedding light on reimbursement processes and alleged attempts to conceal transactions.

Despite ongoing efforts to maintain decorum, Trump faced sanctions for violating a gag order, with the judge warning of potential jail time for further infractions.