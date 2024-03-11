Advertisement

Viral Video: The partition of India and Pakistan left deep scars on countless families, separating loved ones and displacing millions. Recently a video has been doing rounds on social media showcasing the heartwarming reunion of childhood best friends Suresh Kothari and AG Shakir, torn apart by the tragic events of the India-Pakistan partition in 1947.

Separated at the age of 12, Suresh Kothari and AG Shakir experienced a brief reunion in 1982 in New York, facilitated by a mutual friend. However, it wasn't until October 2023, after an agonizing 41-year gap, that fate would bring them together again. This reunion occurred in the United States and was beautifully captured by Megan Kothari, the granddaughter of Suresh Kothari. Megan's documentation of this emotional encounter has touched the hearts of countless individuals, emphasizing the enduring power of friendship and the profound impact of reconnecting after decades of separation.

Taking to Instagram, Megan recently shared the heartwarming experience involving her grandfather, Suresh Kothari, reuniting with his childhood friend, AG Shakir. The touching reunion, which took place in October 2023, was shared on the social media page BrownHistory just a few days ago, quickly capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide.

Since then, the post has garnered an impressive 18 lakh views and more than 1 lakh likes, resonating deeply with audiences and emphasizing the power of friendship and connection, even in the face of historical adversity.

“When his friend reached Pakistan in 1947, he wrote to my grandfather that he had reached and shared his address in Rawalpindi (which to this day my grandfather has memorized). They tried to write to each other over the years, but the tensions between the two countries eventually made it impossible. They had no communication from 1948 to 1982 until a chance encounter with a mutual friend in New York led them back to each other", Megan Kothari wrote.

In 1982, when my grandfather's friend, who had moved to Connecticut, heard my grandfather was coming to New York, he wanted to pick him up from JFK airport, that's how excited he was. This was their first reunion after 35 years. They spent that week together, catching up on life and reconnecting after years of silence,” she added.



The comment section of this heartwarming reel overflowed with positivity from users worldwide. One user said, “The sweetest. Can’t imagine so many stories like this.” Another user said, “Thanks for sharing this. There must be so many more stories to unfold.”

