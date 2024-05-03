Advertisement

Jerusalem: Israel slammed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for cutting off its commercial ties with Israel amid escalating tensions in Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz in a statement released on Thursday said, "@RTErdogan is breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements. "

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Foreign Minister said that he had instructed the Director General of the Israel MFA to engage with all the relevant parties in the government to create advertisements for Trade with Turkey, with a main focus on local production and imports from other countries.

He concluded by asserting, "Israel will emerge with a strong and daring economy. We Win, and They Lose."

Advertisement

The Turkish Trade Ministry in a statement on Thursday said, "export and import transactions in relation to Israel have been stopped, covering all products."

The Turkish ministry described the step as the 'second phase' of measures against Israel, adding that the steps would remain in force until Israel "allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza."

Advertisement

In April, Turkey announced that it would be restricting exports of 54 types of products to Israel, including aluminium, steel, construction products and chemical fertilizers. Israel responded by also announcing trade barriers.

