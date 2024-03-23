×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 00:18 IST

‘Thoughts With Princess’: Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery," wrote Rishi Sunak.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
‘Thoughts With Princess’: Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis
‘Thoughts With Princess’: Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, came forward on Friday to disclose her battle with cancer, sparking an outpouring of support and well wishes from around the world. The announcement follows weeks of intense speculation and scrutiny over her health status, which had been the subject of widespread discussion on social media and in various media outlets. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among those who offered their support to Princess Kate, expressing his heartfelt sentiments and wishing her a speedy recovery. In a statement, Sunak conveyed his thoughts and prayers to the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family, and especially her three children during this challenging time.

"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today," wrote Prime Minister Sunak. He also acknowledged the unfair treatment and intense scrutiny that Princess Kate has endured in recent weeks, emphasizing the importance of respecting her privacy during her treatment and time with her family.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister reiterated the nation's collective hopes for Princess Kate's full recovery and expressed anticipation for her return to her duties when she feels ready.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 00:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Moscow concert hall was reportedly set ablaze during the attack.

Moscow Firing

a few seconds ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer: LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates

3 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate Middleton

4 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Of Wales

18 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Kate Says She Has Cancer

24 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Kate Cancer

25 minutes ago
‘Thoughts With Princess’: Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Rishi Sunak to Princess

26 minutes ago
World C'ship of Legends

Cricket Update

an hour ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

LCT

an hour ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli being agressive

an hour ago
Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani on Kejriwal

an hour ago
CSK

CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

an hour ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

an hour ago
From Anti-Corruption Crusader To Scam 'Kingpin'; Kejriwal Battles Scathing Charges | The Debate

Kejriwal: The Kingpin?

an hour ago
Water pipeline burst in Mumbai's Borivali

Water Pipeline Burst

an hour ago
Bhutan

India news Live

an hour ago
Spain keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024

Spain vs Colombia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohan Gupta Quits Congress, Alleges Character Assasination

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  2. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education11 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo