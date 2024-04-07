×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Thousands Assemble in Budapest to Protest Against Hungary's Populist Leader Viktor Orbán

Viktor Orbán’s critics at home and in the European Union have long accused him of eroding Hungary’s democratic institutions.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Thousands gathered in Budapest on Saturday as a former Orbán loyalist vowed to unite the nation and end the populist leader's reign.
Thousands gathered in Budapest on Saturday as a former Orbán loyalist vowed to unite the nation and end the populist leader's reign. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Budapest: A rising challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán mobilized tens of thousands of supporters in Hungary's capital on Saturday, outlining a plan to unite the country and bring an end to the populist leader's 14-year hold on power.

At the centre of the demonstration, the latest in a recent series of protests against Orbán's right-wing nationalist government, was political newcomer Peter Magyar, a former insider within Hungary's ruling Fidesz party who has shot to prominence in recent weeks through his allegations of entrenched corruption and cronyism among the country's leaders.

Advertisement

Magyar addressed a crowd that filled the sprawling square near the parliament building in Budapest, announcing his creation of a new political community aimed at uniting both conservative and liberal Hungarians disillusioned by Orbán's governance and the fragmented, ineffectual political opposition.

“Step by step, brick by brick, we are taking back our homeland and building a new country, a sovereign, modern, European Hungary,” Magyar said, adding that the protest was “the biggest political demonstration in years.”

Advertisement

An 'opportunist'

Magyar, 43, was once a member of Orbán's political circle and is the ex-husband of former justice minister and Orbán ally Judit Varga.

Advertisement

But he broke ranks in February in the wake of a political scandal that led to the resignation of his ex-wife and the president, and has amassed a large following with frequent media appearances where he portrays Hungary's political life as having been taken over by a privileged group of oligarchs and anti-democratic elites.

He has argued that Orbán’s government operates as a “mafia,” and advocated for a moral, political and economic transformation of the country that would rein in corruption and create a more pluralistic political system.

Advertisement

“More than twenty years have passed as our elected leaders have incited the Hungarian people against each other. Whether the fate of our country went well or we were close to bankruptcy, we were pitted against each other instead of allowing us to band together,” Magyar said. “We will put an end to this now.”

Hungary's government has dismissed Magyar as an opportunist seeking to forge a new career after his divorce with Varga and his loss of positions in several state companies.

Advertisement

But his rise has compounded political headaches for Orbán that have included the resignation of members of his government and a painful economic crisis.

Last month, Magyar released an audio recording of a conversation between him and his ex-wife Varga that he said proved that top officials had conspired to manipulate court records in order to cover up their involvement in a corruption case. He has called on Orbán's government to resign and for a restoration of fair elections.

Advertisement

‘Complete change in system’

Orbán’s critics at home and in the European Union have long accused him of eroding Hungary’s democratic institutions, taking over large swaths of the media and altering the country’s election system to give his party an advantage.

Advertisement

The EU has withheld billions in funding to Budapest over alleged democratic backsliding, misuse of EU funds and failure to guarantee minority rights.

One demonstrator on Saturday, Zoltan Koszler, said he wanted a “complete change in the system, which is now completely unacceptable to me.”

Advertisement

“I want to live in a normal rule-of-law state where the principles of the rule of law are really adhered to, not only on paper but in reality,” he said.

Magyar has said he will found a new party which will run in EU and municipal elections this summer.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

WrestleMania 40 Night 1 live blog

WWE WrestleMania live

9 minutes ago
Breaking: 5.3 Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

Earthquake in Chamba

14 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Kargil

18 minutes ago
EC Warns Newspapers Against Political ads Masquerading As News Item To Mislead People

EC Reminds Newspapers

39 minutes ago
RCB lose to RR by 6 wickets

Kohli's 100 goes in vain

an hour ago
Israel-Hamas war

Israel Prez Statement

an hour ago
Janasena, BJP And TDP Joined Hands To Rid Andhra Pradesh Of The Ruling YSRCP: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu

an hour ago
BJP Candidate Locket Chatterjee Accuses TMC Supporters Of Accosting Her Vehicle

BJP candidate Locket

an hour ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Lok Sabha Elections: Modi To Lead Roadshow In Jabalpur on Sunday

Modi Roadshow In Jabalpur

an hour ago
Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

Bengaluru: Two Students

an hour ago
Virat Kohli & Jos Buttler Century in IPL 2024

Reaction on Kohli

an hour ago
Pune Goods Train Engine Catches Fire in MP

Pune Goods Train

2 hours ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Pashmina March Cancelled

2 hours ago
Thousands gathered in Budapest on Saturday as a former Orbán loyalist vowed to unite the nation and end the populist leader's reign.

Viktor Orbán Protest

2 hours ago
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

School Student Tortured

2 hours ago
Jos Buttler

Kohli's ton goes in vain

2 hours ago
LPG cylinder blast

Cylinder Bomb

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at NTPC's Kanhia Power Plant in Talcher

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Papaya Takes Center Stage As Alternative Cake In B'Day Celebration

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  4. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo