Thousands of Activists Expected in Chicago for Democratic Convention to Call for Gaza Ceasefire
The convention will draw an estimated 50,000 people to the nation's third-largest city, including delegates, activists and journalists.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Protesters march passed a police line prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention | Image: AP
