Published 10:19 IST, August 18th 2024
Thousands of Activists to Gather at Chicago Amid Democratic Convention to Call for Gaza Ceasefire
Thousands of activists are expected to gather in Chicago, coinciding with the Democratic National Convention, to highlight issues such as the war in Gaza.
- World News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Thousands of activists are expected to gather in Chicago, coinciding with the Democratic National Convention, to highlight issues such as the war in Gaza. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
10:19 IST, August 18th 2024