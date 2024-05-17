Advertisement

Washington: Highlighting their strong opposition against Russia and North Korea’s military ties, the United States has sanctioned five Russia-based individuals and entities connected to military equipment transfers between the two nations.

The announcement was made by US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on a social media platform X.

He tweeted, “The United States is sanctioning five Russia-based individuals and entities connected to military equipment transfers between the DPRK and Russia(sic).”

America has claimed that Russia has depended upon North Korea to escalate its war against Ukraine.

Miller noted that the growing relation between Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Russia poses a threat to global security and the international non-proliferation regime.

He further wrote, “We are concerned by the DPRK-Russia relationship due to its threat to global security and the international non-proliferation regime(sic).”

“The United States is today imposing sanctions on five Russia-based individuals and entities connected to the transfer of military equipment and components between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Russian Federation in violation of the UN arms embargo on the DPRK. Russia has increasingly relied upon the DPRK for munitions to wage its war on Ukraine and has fired dozens of DPRK-supplied ballistic missiles against targets in Ukraine,” a statement issued by Miller on Thursday read.

“Today’s action builds on several sanctions designations over the past year targeting the Russia-DPRK military relationship and highlights our opposition to continued arms transfers and the deepening of defense cooperation between Russia and DPRK. Russia has already used upwards of 40 DPRK-produced ballistic missiles against Ukraine, as well as munitions, which Moscow imported in direct contravention of UNSC resolutions on the DPRK,” it added.

“The deepening DPRK-Russia relationship poses a wide-ranging threat to global security and the international non-proliferation regime. We condemn Russia’s veto of the UN Security Council resolution that would have extended the mandate of the UN 1718 Committee Panel of Experts, a body that documented the DPRK’s UN sanctions violations. We will continue to take all appropriate steps to counter the destabilizing Russia-DPRK partnership and call on others in the international community to join us,” the statement further read.

It is to be noted that North Korea and Russia have grown strong ties in terms of transfer of military equipment over the past year as Pyongyang advances its weapons and nuclear programmes while Moscow continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, both the US and South Korea have raised concerns that North Korea is transferring weapons to Russia in return for technological expertise.

