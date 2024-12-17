Three Coaches of Passenger Train Derail in Karachi

Karachi: Pakistan's Rahman Baba Express, en route from Karachi to Peshawar, was derailed at Drigh Road Station when three of its coaches went off the track, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred on Monday due to a broken coupler connecting the coaches.

No passengers were harmed during the derailment. However, the mainline for trains travelling inland was blocked, causing disruptions to rail services.

Railway authorities later confirmed that operations on the down track resumed after a two-hour delay, with Pakistan Express departing as the first train, as reported by ARY News.

Delays persisted on the uptrack, affecting several services, including Karakoram Express and Business Express, as per ARY News. Additionally, other trains such as Allama Iqbal Express and Millat Express faced delays ranging from one to three hours.

Earlier, three coaches of the Sir Syed Express derailed near Rohri railway station on September 13, causing the suspension of train services on uptrack. No casualties were reported in the incident, as per ARY News.

The accident occurred 1.5 kilometres before reaching Rohri Railway Station. Sir Syed Express was en route from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan-Iran rail services were also suspended after three bogies of a goods train derailed on July 20, 2024. The railways authorities had stated that the train service between Pakistan and Iran was suspended.

Recently the rail service to Iran was suspended after a train derailed near Dalbandin in Balochistan. The railway officials said that three bogies of the freight train went off the track, ARY News reported.

The train was travelling from Taftan to Quetta when the incident took place.

Last year, the railway service between Pakistan and Iran was suspended after heavy rainfall in the area. The rail freight service from Quetta to Iran and Iran to Quetta later resumed. The railway track was drowned under the rainwater, which suspended goods train service.

"A goods train carrying sulfur cargo from Iran was stopped midway," officials further said. "An Iran-bound train from Quetta was also stopped at Dalbandin."

The train service between two neighbouring countries used to remain suspended mostly owing to poor railway infrastructure causing derailment a routine, according to ARY News.