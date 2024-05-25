Advertisement

Viral: Muhammad Ali, who is regarded as "The Greatest," has left a lasting impact on boxing history. In his prime time, he held three belts as the World Heavyweight Champion and dominated the ring with an unrivaled intensity. But Ali's remarkable abilities persisted even after those golden years. This recently rediscovered video sums up his enduring influence in addition to attesting to his abilities.

The sensational video in question is from an exhibition fight between American boxer Michael Dokes and Ali in 1977. Under the title "Muhammad Ali Dodges 21 Punches in 10 Seconds (1977)," this captivating video provides a glimpse into Ali's extraordinary skills. The 35-year-old Ali defies expectations in a corner as time is running out. With lightning-fast reflexes and graceful speed, Ali sidesteps 21 punches from Dokes. This incredible achievement not only epitomizes his well-known quote, "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee," but it also highlights his capacity to age gracefully and project an unstoppable aura.

Muhammad Ali dodges 21 punches in 10 seconds 1977 pic.twitter.com/w3qUPiaZ4E — The Best (@ThebestFigen)

Even beyond his prime, Ali's unbeatable charm remained to enthrall followers. The footage that has surfaced again is a powerful reminder of his lasting influence and showcases his exceptional combination of talent and charisma. By defeating Leon Spinks in 1978, Ali cemented his legacy as the first heavyweight boxer to win the world heavyweight title three times. But his influence went much beyond the ring.

Ali's impact was felt all around the world, motivating not just athletes but also the general public. His legacy is still strong even after he passed away in 2016 at the age of 74 from Parkinson's disease. The hearts of athletes, supporters, and others he touched with his words and deeds bear witness to his spirit.

The recently unearthed footage of Muhammad Ali's incredible skills in a 1977 exhibition solidifies his reputation as “The Greatest.” Together with his unparalleled accomplishments, this timeless display of excellence solidifies Ali's reputation as a global legend who transcended the passing of time and irrevocably changed the sports and inspiring scene.