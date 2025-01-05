Tibetan Parliament In-Exile Condemns China’s Sanctions on Canadian Organizations

Dharamshala: The Tibetan lawmakers in exile have criticised China for imposing sanctions against two civil society organisations and 20 individuals associated with the organisations in Canada. The sanctions target the Uyghur rights advocacy project, the Canada Tibet Committee and 20 individuals associated with the organisations.

The deputy speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in-exile, Dolma Tsering, said that the decision shows how far the Chinese Communist regime's hands can go. She urged nations of the United Nations and all free democratic nations to stand up against this and not delay in condemning China's action.

Speaking to ANI, Dolma Tsering said, "This shows how far the Chinese Communist regime's hands can go. When we say that Tibet is going through atrocities and subjugation and not only they are satisfied with the occupation of Tibetan land and controlling the Tibetan people inside Tibet but their hand is also reaching out beyond the boundaries therefore we say that Chinese policies are meant not only within what China have occupied but even in the free world also, they are making the people fearful of what they do in the free world. Therefore, putting sanctions on the Tibetan community society and the Uyghur community society in Canada is just an example. Even within the Tibetan refugees also, those who have their relatives there, through their relatives the Tibetans inside India the free world, they are being intimidated, they are made to make themselves isolation from the advocacy and the cause of Tibet."

"It's been going on for quite a while but now the world knows transnational aggression of China should not be tolerated, if you want that you don't want your citizens to be intimidated by China, their stringent policy against human rights and China being one of the signatories of human rights conventions, universal declaration of human rights. I am sure in their constitution and the basic law also there are so many good things that they don't abide by so it is up to the free world and the United Nations to make them accountable. I truly condemn this, and not only we Tibetans in the refugee states are condemning it. We want the countries of the United Nations and all free democratic nations to stand up for this. Today it is us tomorrow it could be you, your citizens so let's not delay in condemning and taking a stand on this," she added.

Speaking to ANI, Member of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, Namgyal Dolkar, called China's action a definite threat to a nation that holds veto power in the United Nations Security Council. She said that China has previously imposed sanctions on members of parliament. However, she noted that China has for the first time imposed sanctions against NGO and individuals working there and termed Beijing's actions "shameful."

On China's sanctions against NGOs and individuals in Canada, Namgyal Dolkar said, "I see this as a definite threat that China is extending for a nation that holds a Veto power in the Security Council of the United Nations for it to be so scared of an independent organisation working in Canada. It shows how it remained scared despite being this territorial regime any sort of voice against it is being looked upon as a threat and I believe that such an important nation that holds a security council position to make such decisions. So far, we have only seen it to come up with sanctions against members of the parliament around the world but it's for the first time we have seen it imposing sanctions on an NGO and individuals working there."

"So it is just very shameful on the part of China but then it's China so what else to expect? And what is threatening in a way is the fact that I see this sort of trend spreading across different countries, there are possibilities that any form of voice against the Chinese Communist Party will be treated the same way. It started in Canada and it will extend to different nations including India, this is how I look at it, there are so many Tibet-based NGOs in India who are working constantly to expose China and I see that as a coming trend shortly," she added.

Earlier in December, the Canadian government condemned China's imposition of sanctions on two Canadian civil society organisations and 20 human rights advocates, calling it an arbitrary target against those speaking for human rights.

The Canadian government also expressed solidarity with the targeted groups, and called on China to "respect its obligations under international law."

In a statement released on December 24, the Canadian government said, "On December 22, 2024, the Government of the People's Republic of China arbitrarily targeted two Canadian civil society organizations and twenty human rights campaigners with sanctions."

"Global Affairs Canada expresses solidarity with the members of the Canadian Tibet Committee and the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and condemns the decision by the Chinese government to punish them for speaking out for human rights," the statement added.

The statement further underlined that Canada would not tolerate any threats, acts of violence, or harassment against people in Canada, or their families and friends, because of their political opinions or to silence dissenting viewpoints.

"Multiple independent United Nations experts and other established multilateral mechanisms have called on China to respond meaningfully to credible allegations of human rights violations. China must respect its obligations under international law. Canada views scrutiny of its own human rights record as an opportunity to improve its performance, and continues to call on China to do so, as well," the statement added.

The government also advised Canadians in China to exercise caution due to the risk of arbitrary law enforcement. "Canada continues to urge all Canadians in China to exercise a high degree of caution in China due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws. Global Affairs Canada stands ready to offer consular assistance to any Canadian nationals in China impacted by these sanctions," the statement added.