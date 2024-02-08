Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Tiger chases an Arab man in a breath-taking video, goes viral | WATCH

The thrilling chase showcasing the pet tiger's agility and the man's daring laughter in the face of danger, watch now

Rishi Shukla
Tiger chases and attacks Arab man goes viral
Tiger chases and attacks Arab man goes viral | Image:Instagram/@billionare_life.styles
The internet is filled with jaw-dropping videos showcasing the trend of keeping exotic animals as pets. The latest addition to this viral phenomenon takes us to the modern backdrop of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shared by Instagram user @7amodkaa, a video has captured the attention of millions as it documents a heart-pounding encounter between an Arab man and his pet tiger in a lavish home, possibly located in the glitzy cities of Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

The thrilling chase unfolds, showcasing the pet tiger's agility and the man's daring laughter in the face of danger. The tiger, with a mixture of playfulness and feline curiosity, goes on a pursuit that takes unexpected turns within the confines of the luxurious home. 

Despite a tumble, the Arab man manages to escape unscathed, adding an element of suspense to the heart-stopping scene.

The heart-stopping chase concludes without harm, but the lingering shock and awe resonate with the viewers. The video, having amassed a staggering 2.1 million views, has become a viral sensation, sparking discussions on the choices some individuals make when it comes to pets.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

