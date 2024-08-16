Published 09:25 IST, August 16th 2024
TikTok Compares Itself to Foreign-Owned American News Outlets as it Fights Forced Ban
TikTok pushed back against US government arguments that the popular social media platform is not shielded by the First Amendment
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
TikTok pushed back against US government arguments that the popular social media platform is not shielded by the First Amendment | Image: TikTok, Douyin
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
09:25 IST, August 16th 2024