sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Poland | #JusticeforAbhaya | Bharat Bandh | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Tim Walz and Bill Clinton Headline the Democrats' Third Day, Focusing on a 'Fight for Our Freedoms'

Published 07:07 IST, August 22nd 2024

Tim Walz and Bill Clinton Headline the Democrats' Third Day, Focusing on a 'Fight for Our Freedoms'

Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton are headlining the Democratic National Convention's third day on Wednesday

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
DNC Day 1 Key Highlights
Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton are headlining the Democratic National Convention's third day on Wednesday | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

07:07 IST, August 22nd 2024