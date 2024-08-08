sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:07 IST, August 8th 2024

Toll From Monsoon Rains Rises to 154 in Pakistan

More than 1,500 homes have been damaged since July 1, when the monsoon rains began, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pak Rain
More than 1,500 homes have been damaged since July 1, when the monsoon rains began, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said. | Image: AP
