Published 15:07 IST, August 8th 2024
Toll From Monsoon Rains Rises to 154 in Pakistan
More than 1,500 homes have been damaged since July 1, when the monsoon rains began, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.
Associated Press Television News
Image: AP
