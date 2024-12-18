Top Gun Star Tom Cruise Honoured with US Navy's Highest Civilian Award, Internet Reacts

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Tom Cruise received US Navy's highest civilian award on Tuesday for "outstanding contributions" to the military with his screen roles.

On December 17, the United States Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presented a Navy Distinguished Public Service Award to Tom Cruise.

The 62-year-old actor said he was proud to receive the “extraordinary acknowledgement,” which came with a medal and a certificate.

“I admire all of the servicemen and women,” Cruise said. “I know in life, something that is very true to me, is that is to lead is to serve. And I know that to my core. And I see that in the servicemen and women.”

The navy said Cruise had “increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform.”

“Top Gun,” the smash hit 1986 movie about Cold War flying aces, made Cruise a star and drove a spike in military enlistment. The Navy even set up recruitment tables in theaters.

Interest was renewed with the 2022 sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” in which Cruise’s character mentored a new generation of elite aviators.

The navy said the sequel “brought nostalgia to older audiences and reinvigorated the minds of newer audience members, which effectively targeted a younger audience’s interest into the skill sets and opportunities the Navy can provide.”

Cruise was also commended for his roles in “Born on the Fourth of July,” “A Few Good Men” and the “Mission Impossible” movies.

