sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Top US, UK Vows $1.5Bn Additional Aid for Ukraine During Visit to Kyiv

Published 10:27 IST, September 12th 2024

Top US, UK Vows $1.5Bn Additional Aid for Ukraine During Visit to Kyiv

Blinken and Lammy travelled together to the Ukrainian capital on a rare joint tour to underscore their commitment to the country in its war.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday in an unannounced diplomatic mission to reassure Ukraine that it has American support as it struggles to defend against increasingly intense Russian attacks.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, greets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, prior to their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 14, 2024. | Image: (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

10:27 IST, September 12th 2024