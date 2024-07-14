Published 23:48 IST, July 14th 2024
Tough Road Ahead For Imran Khan Despite Back-To-Back Judicial Relief; Fresh Cases Slapped
A district and session court on Saturday overturned the conviction of 71-year-old Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, 49, in the un-Islamic marriage case related to the violation of the mandatory waiting period for a Muslim woman between two marriages.
- World
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tough Road Ahead For Imran Khan Despite Back-To-Back Judicial Relief; Fresh Cases Slapped | Image: Social Media
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
23:48 IST, July 14th 2024