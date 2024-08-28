Published 13:53 IST, August 28th 2024
Traders Observe a Daylong Strike Across Pakistan to Protest Rising Costs and New Taxes
Traders in Pakistan went on strike shutting down their businesses in all major cities and urban areas to protest a rise in electricity costs and new taxes.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The higher cost of living and price hikes have triggered widespread discontent and drawn protests. | Image: AP
