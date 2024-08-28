sb.scorecardresearch
  • Traders Observe a Daylong Strike Across Pakistan to Protest Rising Costs and New Taxes

Published 13:53 IST, August 28th 2024

Traders Observe a Daylong Strike Across Pakistan to Protest Rising Costs and New Taxes

Traders in Pakistan went on strike shutting down their businesses in all major cities and urban areas to protest a rise in electricity costs and new taxes.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The higher cost of living and price hikes have triggered widespread discontent and drawn protests.
The higher cost of living and price hikes have triggered widespread discontent and drawn protests.
