Tragedy Strikes in Mali: Gold Mine Collapse Kills 42, Several Reported Injured

Bamoka: A gold mine collapsed in eastern Mali, killing 42 and many reported injured, according to television reports and Malian officials from the Kéniéba district.

According to reports, the collapse of the site at Bilali Koto in Dabia on Saturday resulted in a provisional death toll of 42 and many injuries.

This marks the second major accident in Mali this year, a country that ranks among Africa’s top three gold producers.

Gold Mine Collapse in Mali, Death Toll Rises to 42

The prefect of Kéniéba, Mohamed Dicko, confirmed the incident, said, "The death toll of 42 should be final," to The Associated Press on Sunday.

Dicko added that authorities are investigating whether the mine was operating legally.

Community leader Falaye Sissoko explained, “The accident occurred yesterday, Saturday, due to a landslide at a site operated by Chinese nationals.”

Second Deadly Mining Accident in Mali Within a Month

This is the second such accident in Mali within a month. On January 29, a landslide in the Koulikoro region, located in the south, killed several gold miners, predominantly women.

Last January, an unregulated gold mine near the capital, Bamako, collapsed, claiming the lives of over 70 people.

In recent years, there have been growing concerns that profits from unregulated mining in northern Mali might be aiding extremists operating in the region.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration, gold is Mali's most significant export, accounting for over 80% of total exports in 2021. The sector supports more than 2 million people, or over 10% of the country's population, with their livelihoods.