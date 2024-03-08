Advertisement

A British man, Joseph Higginson, tragically passed away seven days after consuming a takeaway curry, despite being aware of his allergy to nuts and almonds. Higginson, a 27-year-old from Manchester, had previously been able to tolerate almonds and had eaten similar dishes without incident.

On 28 December 2022, Higginson ordered a takeaway from Indian restaurant Mala in Holcombe and ordered a butter chicken dish for himself.

The coroner's court in Rochdale heard that the restaurant had clearly labeled the dish as containing almonds and provided clear allergy information. The Greater Manchester Police investigation found no fault with the restaurant.

Higginson, a 27-year-old mechanic, had discovered his allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, almonds, and coconuts months earlier and had been advised to avoid nuts.

During the meal, after consuming a mouthful of his curry, Higginson experienced a sudden allergic reaction. Despite efforts by his family, including administering an EpiPen and performing CPR, he sadly passed away on January 4, 2023, at the Royal Bolton Hospital..

His sister also said he was hospitalised in April 2022 but never used to take his allergies seriously.

The cause of death was determined to be acute anaphylaxis, with almonds identified as the likely trigger.

The coroner ruled the death as a "misadventure" and praised the family's efforts to save Higginson's life. His sister, Emily, emphasised the importance of taking allergies seriously and thanked the medical staff who cared for her brother.

"People with allergies should always take the situation seriously," Emily said. "It is not something that can be taken for granted - the severity can change throughout a person's lifetime."

Emily also shared that her brother had chosen to donate his organs, saving the lives of others. In his memory, the family has raised funds for defibrillators in the area and donated to the charity Anaphylaxis UK.

"He was cheeky and enjoyed a night out. He liked the good things. He has a lovely group of friends who have been amazing and supportive. We want to thank them and all those involved in Joe's care,” she said.

