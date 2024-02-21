English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Tragic Incident: Nigerian Zookeeper Tragically Mauled by Lion He Nurtured for Years

Veteran zookeeper fatally attacked by lion while feeding at Nigerian university; incident prompts calls for enhanced safety measures.

Garvit Parashar
A veteran Nigerian zookeeper with nearly a decade of experience caring for lions was tragically killed by one of the big cats at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Nigeria. Olabode Olawuyi, responsible for overseeing the zoo at OAU, was attacked while feeding the lions on Monday. Despite efforts from his colleagues to intervene, the lion had already inflicted fatal injuries by the time assistance arrived, as stated by the university.

Mr. Olawuyi, a veterinary technologist, had nurtured the lions since their birth on campus approximately nine years ago, according to university spokesman Abiodun Olarewaju.

"Tragically, he male lion killed the man who had been feeding them. We never knew what came over the male lion that it had to attack," Mr. Olarewaju expressed.

Expressing sadness over the incident, the university's vice-chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, ordered a comprehensive investigation.

Meanwhile, Abbas Akinremi, the students' union leader, attributed the attack to "human error," citing the zookeeper's alleged failure to lock the door after feeding the lions. Moreover, Mr Akinremi paid tribute to Mr Olawuyi, he said, “he was a good and humble man who attended to us nicely whenever we went to the zoo." 
 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 12:44 IST

