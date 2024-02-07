TRAGIC: Man Falls Off Truck at Hong Kong Airport, Dies After Being Crushed By Plane

Advertisement

Hong Kong: In a tragic incident, a ground worker at the Hong Kong airport was killed as he was run over by an aircraft after falling from a tow truck.

As per media reports, police received information about the incident at 3 AM on Tuesday that a man had been found unconscious at West Apron. The deceased was an employee of China Aircraft Services responsible for aircraft towing.

Emergency personnel found the 34-year-old man with severe injuries and declared him dead upon at the spot. It's believed the man was a passenger in a tow truck when he fell out and was struck by the plane being towed behind. It is suspected that seat belt wasn't fastened while maintenance was underway.

Meanwhile, the 60-year-old truck driver was taken into custody on charges of dangerous driving causing death and is currently undergoing further interrogation.