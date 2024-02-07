English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

TRAGIC: Man Falls Off Truck at Hong Kong Airport, Dies After Being Crushed By Plane

The deceased was an employee of China Aircraft Services responsible for aircraft towing.

Digital Desk
File Photo of Hongkong Airport
File Photo of Hongkong Airport | Image:X
  • 1 min read
Hong Kong: In a tragic incident, a ground worker at the Hong Kong airport was killed as he was run over by an aircraft after falling from a tow truck. 

As per media reports, police received information about the incident at 3 AM on Tuesday that a man had been found unconscious at West Apron. The deceased was an employee of China Aircraft Services responsible for aircraft towing.

Emergency personnel found the 34-year-old man with severe injuries and declared him dead upon at the spot. It's believed the man was a passenger in a tow truck when he fell out and was struck by the plane being towed behind. It is suspected that seat belt wasn't fastened while maintenance was underway.

Meanwhile, the 60-year-old truck driver was taken into custody on charges of dangerous driving causing death and is currently undergoing further interrogation.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

