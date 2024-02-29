Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Transnistria's Plea to Moscow Raises Alarms Over Moldovan Sovereignty

The appeal for Russian assistance was issued following a gathering of hundreds of officials in Transnistria.

Sagar Kar
Tiraspol,Transnistria
Tiraspol,Transnistria | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The breakaway region of Transnistria has drawn international attention after pro-Russian officials made a plea to Moscow for "protection," prompting heightened scrutiny from the United States amid fears of escalating tensions in the area.

Transnistria, which has maintained autonomy from Moldova for three decades with backing from Russia, recently appealed to Moscow for support amid concerns of mounting pressure from the Moldovan government. The region, situated along the eastern border of war-torn Ukraine, has been a source of contention since a brief war in 1992, with over a thousand Russian troops stationed there.

Here is what you need to know

As Russia's full-scale assault on Ukraine continues, Moldova has expressed apprehension that Moscow could exploit Transnistria as a potential new front in the south-west, possibly targeting the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

The appeal for Russian assistance was issued following a gathering of hundreds of officials in Transnistria, with concerns raised over Moldova's economic measures affecting the region. According to a report from The Guardian, the resolution coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to lawmakers, sparking speculation that he might address the Transnistrian request and express support for the territory.

How has Moldova responded?

However, Moldova's pro-European government swiftly dismissed the appeal as a mere propaganda tactic aimed at garnering headlines.

The situation in Transnistria has long been viewed as a potential flashpoint between Russia and Europe. Moldova's announcement of import duties on Transnistrian companies prompted the region to convene a "congress of deputies of all levels," leading to the resolution appealing to Russia for protection.

Russian officials emphasized their commitment to safeguarding Transnistria, underscoring its significance as a priority for Moscow's strategic interests in the region.

US is monitoring the developments 

The United States, in response to the developments, stated it was closely monitoring the situation in Transnistria, citing Russia's increasingly assertive role in Europe as cause for concern.

"Given Russia's increasingly aggressive role in Europe, we are watching Russia's actions in Transnistria and the broader situation there very closely," remarked US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The appeal from Transnistria to Russia has reignited fears of instability in the region, raising questions about the potential ramifications for Moldova and its neighbors amidst the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

