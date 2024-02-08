English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

Travel Influencer Brian Kelly Warns Flyers to Avoid Boeing 737 Max 9s after Alaska Airlines Horror

Brian Kelly, renowned travel influencer community, is advising travelers to steer clear of Boeing 737 Max 9 flights following the Alaska airlines horror.

Manasvi Asthana
Akasa Air Boeing 737 MAX 8
Akasa Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 | Image:Akasa Air Boeing 737 MAX 8
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Brian Kelly, renowned as "The Points Guy" in the travel influencer community, is advising travelers to steer clear of Boeing 737 Max 9 flights following the alarming mid-flight incident experienced by an Alaska Airlines jet on Friday. Kelly, who operates The Points Guy website, emphasised concerns about "installation issues" discovered in some Max 9s post the Alaska Airlines ordeal.

United Airlines, possessing a significant fleet of Boeing 737 Max 9s, acknowledged finding loose bolts in certain aircraft areas related to door plugs  akin to the one that caused a blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight bound for California. The revelation of these issues has raised additional safety concerns surrounding the specific Boeing model.

In response to the perilous incident on the Alaska Airlines flight, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) took decisive action by grounding all Boeing 737 Max 9s.

The incident involved rapid depressurisation, compelling the aircraft to execute an emergency landing at Portland International Airport. Despite the severity of the mishap, all 171 passengers and six crew members emerged unharmed, with no reported serious injuries.

“I mean the chances of another incident happening are small but as we saw with the other 737 Max, there were several deadly incidents before they fixed it,” said Kelly, referring to the Max 8 model which was pulled after two Max 8 jets crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people.

The Alaska Airlines aircraft involved in the frightening incident on Friday had a prior history of a warning light signaling a potential pressurisation issue. The light had illuminated on three preceding flights, prompting the airline to restrict the plane from long overwater journeys.

This precaution aimed to facilitate a swift return to an airport if the warning recurred, as explained by National Transportation Safety Board representative Jennifer Homendy during a press briefing on Sunday.

Despite the restriction based on the warning light, Homendy clarified that there is currently no established connection between the illuminated light and the mid-flight blowout. The National Transportation Safety Board is in the early stages of its investigation, and while cautionary measures were in place, a definitive correlation is yet to be determined.

In response to the incident, travel influencer Brian Kelly, also known as "The Points Guy," advised giving some time before considering flights on Boeing 737 Max 9s.

He noted his existing avoidance of these planes due to space constraints. Following the FAA's decision to ground 171 Max 9 jets, Alaska Airlines and United faced significant disruptions, with Alaska Airlines canceling 20% of its flights and United canceling an additional 221 early on Monday.

