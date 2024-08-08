Published 12:25 IST, August 8th 2024
Tropical Storm Debby Makes 2nd Landfall in South Carolina, Heavy Rain Expected up the East Coast
Tropical Storm Debby has made a second landfall in South Carolina on its way up the East Coast, where residents as far north could get several inches of rain
- World
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tropical Storm Debby has made a second landfall in South Carolina on its way up the East Coast, where residents as far north could get several inches of rain | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
12:25 IST, August 8th 2024