Trove of Ancient Artifacts from Egypt's Last Dynasty Discovered in 63 Tombs
A trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt’s last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs in the Nile Delta area and experts are working to restore and classify the finds, an official with the country’s antiquities authority said Monday.
Representative image | Image: AP
