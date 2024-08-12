sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • Trove of Ancient Artifacts from Egypt's Last Dynasty Discovered in 63 Tombs

Published 23:04 IST, August 12th 2024

Trove of Ancient Artifacts from Egypt's Last Dynasty Discovered in 63 Tombs

A trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt’s last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs in the Nile Delta area and experts are working to restore and classify the finds, an official with the country’s antiquities authority said Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Representative image
Representative image | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:04 IST, August 12th 2024