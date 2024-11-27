Trudeau Panics Amid Trump's Massive Tariff Threat, Calls Emergency Meeting

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called for an emergency meeting with Donald Trump after the US President-elect threatened a 25 per cent tariff on the United States' northern neighbour, The Guardian reported.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Trudeau said he had a "good" conversation with Trump. "We talked about how the intense and effective connections between our two countries flow back and forth. We talked about some of the challenges that we can work on together," Trudeau said.

Earlier, Trudeau speaking at Parliament Hill dismissed the proposed tariffs as "unproductive and counter to the spirit of partnership that has defined the North American relationship."

"These unilateral actions threaten to undermine the economic ties that benefit millions of workers and families on both sides of the border," the Canadian PM said.

"Canada remains committed to working with the United States and Mexico to address shared challenges, including migration and the opioid crisis. However, we will not be coerced into policy changes that do not reflect our values or sovereignty."

His office also said, "We have diverse markets and robust global partnerships. If tariffs are imposed, Canada will respond proportionately, ensuring the interests of Canadian industries and workers are protected."

What Did Trump Say?

The US President-elect Donald Trump in a post on his social media platform Truth Social said that on 20 January 2025, he will sign one of the many executive orders to "charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States."