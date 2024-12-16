Trudeau's Struggles Deepen as Finance Minister Resigns Amid Policy Clash

Toronto: Canada's Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, unexpectedly resigned on Monday, stating she was no longer aligned with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the country's future direction.

Freeland's resignation came just hours before she was scheduled to present the fall economic update to Parliament, a document anticipated to reveal a significantly larger 2023/24 budget deficit than initially planned.

In her resignation letter, Freeland wrote, "For the last number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds over the best path forward for Canada."

Freeland, who also served as Deputy Prime Minister, was considered one of Trudeau's closest allies in the Cabinet.

Reports indicate that Freeland and Trudeau had clashed over a government proposal for temporary tax breaks and other spending measures.

Trudeau had offered Freeland another position in the Cabinet, but she concluded that resigning was the most honest and viable path.

There has been no immediate response from Trudeau's office.

Potential replacements for Freeland include former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, who currently serves as an economic advisor to Trudeau.