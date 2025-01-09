‘True’: Elon Musk Backs Priyanka Chaturvedi's Post Bashing ‘Pakistani Grooming Gangs’ In UK

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Wednesday backed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi's opinion on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer who stoked a controversy by using the generic term "Asian" when speaking on child sexual abuse scandal in England involving Pakistani-origin men.

In a post on X, Priyanka expressed her views and said that these are not "Asian" but "Pakistani grooming gangs."

"Repeat after me, they aren’t ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs. Why should Asians take the fall for one absolute rogue nation?" she posted on X.

Responding to her post, Musk said, "True."

The issue of "grooming gangs" resurfaced after UK's Home Office Minister Jess Phillips rejected a call for a government probe into decade-long child sexual exploitation in Oldham.

What Did Keir Starmer Say?

Defending his track record, UK PM Keir Starmer on Monday said that during his tenure as head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from 2008 to 2013, he had reopened child sexual abuse cases. he added that he secured the first prosecution of an "Asian grooming gang" in Rochdale, northwest England.

Furthermore, on the allegations in the child sex abuse scandal, especially those levelled by Elon Musk, UK PM Keir Starmer said, "Those that are spreading lies and misinformation, as far and as wide as possible – they’re not interested in victims, they’re interested in themselves." He added that while he enjoys the ‘cut-and-thrust of politics’, he wants the debates to be 'based on facts and truth, not on lies."

Hitting back at Elon Musk for the allegations, Starmer said,l "We’ve seen this playbook many times, whipping up of intimidation and threats of violence, hoping that the media will amplify it. When the poison of the far right leads to serious threats to Jess Phillips and others, then in my book, a line has been crossed."

‘National Embarrassment’: Musk Attacks Starmer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday called for the resignation of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, labeling him a "national embarrassment" in a series of posts on his social media platform, X. Musk’s allegations include claims of inaction and complicity, which he argued continue to plague Starmer’s leadership as Prime Minister.

Musk did not stop at criticising the UK PM and also targeted Labour minister Jess Phillips, who oversees violence prevention against women and girls. Musk suggested she “deserves to be in prison” for opposing a national inquiry into the Oldham grooming scandal. Even when the news of Starmer readying for a response came up, Elon Musk made a statement, ‘Prepare for some epic cringe.'

What is Child Sex Abuse Pak Grooming Gangs Scandal?