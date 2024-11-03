sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IND vs NZ | India vs Canada | US Elections | Middle-East Conflict | J&K Encounter |

Published 07:18 IST, November 3rd 2024

Trump and Harris Crisscross Battleground States in Last 50 Hours

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are leaving nothing to chance in the last 50 hours before closing of the polls, making a passionate appeal to their countrymen

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Former US President Trump Accuses Biden, Harris For Overlooking Hindus
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are leaving nothing to chance in the last 50 hours before closing of the polls, making a passionate appeal to their countrymen | Image: X
Advertisement

06:40 IST, November 3rd 2024