sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • 'He Shouldn't Be Telling Women...': Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Spar Over Abortion Rights

Published 08:58 IST, September 11th 2024

'He Shouldn't Be Telling Women...': Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Spar Over Abortion Rights

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris discussed abortion, with Harris claiming Trump is getting a National Abortion ban plan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Trump and Harris Clash on Abortion Policy: Harris Promises Roe v. Wade Protections, Trump Denies National Ban
Trump and Harris Clash on Abortion Policy: Harris Promises Roe v. Wade Protections, Trump Denies National Ban | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

07:20 IST, September 11th 2024