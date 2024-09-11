Published 08:58 IST, September 11th 2024
'He Shouldn't Be Telling Women...': Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Spar Over Abortion Rights
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris discussed abortion, with Harris claiming Trump is getting a National Abortion ban plan.
- World News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Trump and Harris Clash on Abortion Policy: Harris Promises Roe v. Wade Protections, Trump Denies National Ban | Image: AP
07:20 IST, September 11th 2024