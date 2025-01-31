Trump Announces He'll Impose Tariffs On Canada And Mexico On Saturday, Trudeau Says Ottawa Will Retaliate

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that his administration will impose tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting Saturday. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump stated that the tariffs would begin at 25 percent and "may or may not rise with time."

In addition to targeting Canada and Mexico, Trump also reiterated his intention to impose tariffs on goods from China, citing its alleged role in the fentanyl trade, as well as on the BRICS nations. The move signals a significant escalation in trade tensions as Trump enters his second week in office.

A look a Trudeau's response

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded strongly to Trump’s announcement, making it clear that Canada is prepared to respond immediately if the tariffs go into effect.

“If the president does choose to implement any tariffs against Canada, we’re ready with a response – a purposeful, forceful but reasonable, immediate response,” Trudeau said at a meeting on Canada-U.S. relations on Friday.

“It’s not what we want, but if he moved forward, we will also act,” he added.

Trudeau emphasized that Canada values its partnership with the United States but will not hesitate to take action if needed. "Right now, we’re showing the new American administration that they have a strong partner in Canada when it comes to upholding border security, all while simultaneously underscoring that we won’t back down, that if tariffs are implemented against Canada, we will respond. We won’t relent until tariffs are removed and, of course, everything is on the table.” he added.

The Canadian prime minister also warned that his country could be facing difficult economic times ahead, stating, “I won’t sugarcoat it. Canadians could be facing difficult times in the coming days and weeks.”

Trade tensions on the rise

Trump’s decision to introduce these tariffs is expected to further strain relations between the U.S. and its North American neighbors. The move comes amid ongoing discussions on border security and economic cooperation between the three nations.

While Trump remains firm on his stance, stating that the tariffs are necessary to protect American interests, Canada and Mexico are now bracing for economic disruptions and planning their next steps in response to the policy shift.