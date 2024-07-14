Published 11:51 IST, July 14th 2024
Trump Assassination Bid: FBI Identifies 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks as Shooter
The FBI has also reached out to the public for assistance. "We need the public's help, anyone who was on the scene, who saw anything... please report that to th
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Trump got injured during his election rally in Pennsylvania following a series of gunshots. | Image: AP
