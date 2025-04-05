Trump Calls Tariffs an 'Economic Revolution' as Experts Worry About Recession

President Donald Trump doubled down on his controversial new tariff policy Saturday, calling it an “economic revolution” even as markets reel and economists grow increasingly concerned about the toll on American workers and businesses.

“THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won't be easy, but the end result will be historic,” Trump posted on social media early Saturday, just hours after one of the most significant two-day drops in U.S. stock market history.

The president’s comments come amid growing fears of a recession — and possibly even stagflation — as his administration begins implementing sweeping tariffs on imports from across the globe. The full set of tariffs is scheduled to take effect April 9.

Markets in Shock

Investors have already reacted strongly to Trump’s announcement earlier this week. In just two days, more than $6 trillion in value was wiped from the U.S. stock market, according to financial analysts.

Trump, however, sought to reassure businesses Friday night, claiming that large companies are “not worried about the tariffs” due to an upcoming tax and budget package being negotiated by Congress.

But that optimism isn’t shared by many in the business or academic communities.

Rising Costs and Economic Fallout

“What these tariffs are going to do is make the cost of production much more expensive,” warned economist Nina Eichacker from the University of Rhode Island in a Saturday blog post, as per a report from Axios. “Workers are going to take this on the chin as their employers try to cut costs.”

Industries are already feeling the heat. A major supplier of aircraft parts used by Boeing has reportedly threatened to halt shipments if the new tariffs apply. Some automakers have also paused shipments to the U.S. in anticipation of rising costs.

Shoppers may soon see the effects too. Economists say prices of everyday groceries — including coffee, chocolate, and fresh produce — could rise within days of the tariffs taking effect.

What Comes Next?

The new round of tariffs marks a major escalation in Trump’s push to reshape global trade and manufacturing in favor of domestic production. Unlike previous efforts that targeted select industries or countries, the latest tariffs apply broadly — to nearly all imported goods.

Economists say the sweeping scope and speed of the measures have caught markets off guard. Whether the tariffs remain in place or are scaled back in response to backlash could determine just how deep the economic damage goes.