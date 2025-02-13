Trump Dials Zelenskyy After Putin As US President Pushes For Peace Between Russia-Ukraine

Ukraine President Zelenskyy said he and Donald Trump discussed preparation of a document on security and economic cooperation between countries. | Image: X

New Delhi, India: Shortly after a 90-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin , US President Donald Trump dialed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Trump shared details of his conversation with Zelenskyy in a post on Truth Social, writing, "I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE."

Echoing Trump’s remarks, President Zelenskyy described the dialogue as “meaningful.” In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, "We had an extensive discussion about opportunities to achieve peace, our readiness to collaborate at the team level, and Ukraine's technological capabilities."

As part of the evolving diplomatic efforts, Trump announced that Zelenskyy is set to meet with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich on Friday to continue discussions on security, economic cooperation, and potential steps toward peace.

Trump-Putin discuss Russia-Ukraine war

Revealing what the two leaders discussed about the Ukraine war, Trump's long post reads, “…first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war with Russia-Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it.”

US-Russia agree to start negotiations to end Ukraine war immediately

Further in his post, Trump informed, “We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now.”

“I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful," he said.