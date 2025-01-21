Trump Endorses Musk's Mars Mission, Tech Tycoon Cheers On Inauguration Day

Washington DC: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s dream of getting humans to Mars received a strong endorsement from newly-elected US President Donald Trump during his inaugural address on Monday. Trump promised to pursue “our manifest destiny into the stars”, including sending American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on Mars. Musk, who was sitting just a few feet away from Trump during the speech, reacted with visible excitement, grinning and pumping his fists in the air.

The newly sworn-in president's announcement and the billionaire tech mogul's reaction highlighted the growing and unusual partnership between the two. Notably, Musk has long been focused on space exploration, and Trump’s support for this vision was evident throughout the day.

The partnership between Musk and Trump was on full display during the inauguration. Musk praised Trump during a rally following the swearing-in ceremony, echoing Trump’s vision of a “golden age” for America. “It is thanks to you that the future of civilisation is assured,” Musk said to the crowd at Capital One Arena.

On his X handle, Musk shared his support for Trump’s second term, calling it “The Return of the King". During the ceremony, Musk was seated alongside other tech leaders like Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but he was seated closest to Trump and his family.

Musk’s Role In Trump 2.0

Musk has also been involved in several advisory roles within the Trump administration. He is working with former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on a new initiative called the Department of Government Efficiency. The goal of this project is to cut down on federal bureaucracy, regulations, and spending, with Musk setting a target of reducing government spending by $2 trillion. However, Musk has acknowledged that reaching this ambitious goal may be difficult.

Controversies and Influence

Musk’s strong relationship with Trump has raised some concerns. Critics worry about the growing influence of tech billionaires in US politics, especially after Musk’s involvement in political funding. He donated around $200 million to America PAC, a super PAC supporting Trump’s campaign. Musk has also been part of several meetings with potential Cabinet members and world leaders since the election.

His influence extends to his social media platform, X, where he has over 200 million followers. Some of Musk’s posts, including misleading claims, have raised concerns about misinformation and its impact on public perception. These issues have prompted discussions about the power of tech moguls in shaping political agendas.

Musk's Future Plans

During the rally, Musk’s enthusiasm for Trump’s vision was clear. “Man, I can't wait. This is going to be fantastic,” he said, sharing his excitement for what’s to come.