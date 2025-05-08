Trump Offers To Mediate Between India-Pakistan, Says Want Them To Stop

Washington: US President Donald Trump has offered to mediate amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Trump voiced his concern over the situation, calling for restraint.

Trump Offers To Mediate Between India-Pakistan

Speaking on the matter, Trump stated, “It is so terrible. I get along with both. I know both very well. I want to see them work it out, I want to see them stop. Hopefully, they can stop now. They have done tit for tat. We have a good relationship with both. If I can do anything to help, I will be there.”

It is US President Donald Trump’s second statement since India's Operation Sindoor.

The statement comes at a time when diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring nations have been strained due to military confrontations. Trump's willingness to assist in de-escalating the situation reinforces the US’s stance on maintaining regional stability in South Asia.

Operation Sindoor Aftermath

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. After the operation, NSA Ajit Doval held urgent talks with security chiefs from the US, UK, Russia, China, France, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Japan.

India's stance is very clear – no interest in escalation but fully prepared to respond if provoked.