Published 07:06 IST, November 22nd 2024
Trump Picks Pam Bondi as US Attorney General After Matt Gaetz Withdraws
Donald Trump named Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, to be US attorney general just hours after his other choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew
Donald Trump named Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, to be US attorney general just hours after his other choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew | Image: AP
06:28 IST, November 22nd 2024