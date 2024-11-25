Trump Planning To Remove Transgenders From US Military? What We Know

Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States, is reportedly drafting an executive order to ban all transgender individuals from serving in the US military. This move, if implemented, could affect around 15,000 transgender personnel currently serving, forcing them out of their posts. The ban could take effect as early as his first day in office during his second term.

According to a local daily, the ban would be more extensive than the one he introduced during his first term, which only barred transgender individuals from joining the military while allowing those already serving to remain. Under the new order, all transgender personnel, regardless of their years of service, would be required to leave.

Trump, 78, has long been critical of what he terms ‘woke’ military policies, accusing certain high-ranking officers of prioritising diversity, fairness, and inclusion over military readiness. In the past, he has made public statements opposing transgender service members, arguing that allowing them to serve causes disruptions and incurs significant medical costs.

'Transgenders will be Forced Out': Trump

"These people will be forced out at a time when the military can’t recruit enough people," a source told to media. It was also pointed out that only the Marine Corps is meeting its recruitment targets, and some of those affected by the ban hold senior positions within the armed forces.

This executive order is part of a larger set of proposed actions Trump plans to implement if he returns to office. Among them are changes to immigration policies and measures targeting civil rights protections for LGBT+ individuals. Trump's earlier statements during his campaign have made it clear that he intends to roll back protections for transgender people, including blocking transgender students from using facilities aligned with their gender and banning gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth.

The executive order would also add to his previous actions during his first term, which included a ban on transgender people serving in the military, citing the cost of medical care and disruption within the ranks as key reasons. This move is expected to face strong opposition, with many military experts warning that it could harm the armed forces' ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel.