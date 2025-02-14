Trump Pulls Chair For PM Modi During White House Meeting | WATCH

President Donald Trump was seen pulling out a chair for PM Modi before the two leaders took their seats. | Image: X

New Delhi, India: US President Donald Trump gave Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a warm welcome at the White House on Thursday, February 13. The two leaders shared a hug in the West Wing lobby. During the meeting, Trump was seen pulling out a chair for PM Modi before the two leaders took their seats. While this act of politeness may have seemed simple, it was widely seen as a symbol of respect and warmth between the two leaders.

This was PM Modi’s first official visit to the US since President Trump’s second term began. The Indian delegation, which included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, joined PM Modi shortly after his arrival at the White House.

In preparation for the visit, Indian flags were placed around the White House grounds, symbolizing the importance of the occasion.

PM Modi’s visit is one of the earliest foreign visits following President Trump’s re-election, with the Prime Minister invited just weeks into the new administration's term. The longstanding diplomatic rapport between Modi and Trump was evident, with the two leaders having held multiple phone calls since November 2024, strengthening the US-India relationship.

Ahead of the official meeting, PM Modi engaged in talks with several key figures, including US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. These discussions were aimed at reinforcing bilateral cooperation and addressing global challenges.

In the heart of Washington, a mobile billboard truck displayed vibrant messages promoting US-India collaboration, such as “Paving the Path for Progress: US-India Alliance in Developing a Skilled Workforce” and “Pillars of Friendship, Pathways of Progress,” underscoring the growing partnership between the two nations.