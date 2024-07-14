sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:15 IST, July 14th 2024

Trump Rally Shooting: US Secret Service Join Hands with Law Enforcement Partners to Investigate

The DHS and the US Secret Service are working with law enforcement partners to investigate the attack on former US President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Trump got injured during his election rally in Pennsylvania following a series of gunshots.
