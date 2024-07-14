Published 13:19 IST, July 14th 2024
Trump's Campaign to Boost Security after Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally Leaves Him Injured
Trump's campaign team has announced plans to bolster security protocols to ensure his safety after the former US president was injured in a shooting incident at an election rally in Pennsylvania.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Trump's Campaign to Boost Security after Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally Leaves Him Injured | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:16 IST, July 14th 2024