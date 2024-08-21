sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Trump's Post of Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement is his Latest Embrace of AI-Generated Images

Published 07:03 IST, August 21st 2024

Trump's Post of Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement is his Latest Embrace of AI-Generated Images

Trump has been active on his social accounts as Democrats gather for their convention in Chicago, but some of his posts don't have much to do with reality

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Trump again decries two gold medalist Olympic athletes, falsely labeling the female boxers as men
Trump has been active on his social accounts as Democrats gather for their convention in Chicago, but some of his posts don't have much to do with reality | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

07:03 IST, August 21st 2024