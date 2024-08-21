Published 07:03 IST, August 21st 2024
Trump's Post of Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement is his Latest Embrace of AI-Generated Images
Trump has been active on his social accounts as Democrats gather for their convention in Chicago, but some of his posts don't have much to do with reality
- World News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Trump has been active on his social accounts as Democrats gather for their convention in Chicago, but some of his posts don't have much to do with reality | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
07:03 IST, August 21st 2024