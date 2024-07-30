sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:29 IST, July 30th 2024

Trump's Security Too Didn't Know of Any Man on Roof Until They Heard Gunshots: Secret Service's Rowe

Rowe said neither the Secret Service counter-sniper teams nor the security members of Trump had any knowledge of a man on the roof

Reported by: Digital Desk
Donald Trump
Trump's Security Too Didn't Know of Any Man on Roof Until They Heard Gunshots: Secret Service's Rowe | Image: X
  • 4 min read
