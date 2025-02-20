Trump says 21 million sent to India to get someone else elected, will tell Modi government | Image: X

New Delhi, India: A day after defending his administration's cost-cutting team, the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) measures, former President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of the now-canceled $21 million voter turnout initiative in India, suggesting that the funds were intended to sway the election in favor of a particular candidate.

“What do we need to spend $21 million for voter turnout in India? Wow, 21 million. I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected,” Trump said.