Updated 07:20 IST, February 20th 2025
Trump Says $21 Million Sent to India to Get Someone Else Elected, Will Tell Modi Government
Trump has once again slammed a now-canceled $21M U.S. voter turnout fund in India, claiming it was meant to “get somebody else elected".
- World News
New Delhi, India: A day after defending his administration's cost-cutting team, the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) measures, former President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of the now-canceled $21 million voter turnout initiative in India, suggesting that the funds were intended to sway the election in favor of a particular candidate.
“What do we need to spend $21 million for voter turnout in India? Wow, 21 million. I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected,” Trump said.
Trump’s remarks, made during a speech addressing government spending, connected the India voter turnout funding to broader claims of election interference. He compared the allocation to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, saying, “Well, we ought to tell the Indian government, because when we hear that Russia spent about $2 in our country, it was a big deal, right?”
Published 07:20 IST, February 20th 2025