Published 08:42 IST, January 21st 2025
Trump Swings Into Action on Day1 as New US President, Signs Slew of Executive Orders: Here's a List
The signing ceremony took place during a public event in Washington, where he was presented with a stack of documents that he signed one by one.
Washington: Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States on Monday issued a blitz of executive orders, revoking as many as 78 Biden-era policies. The signing ceremony took place during a public event in Washington, where he was presented with a stack of documents that he signed one by one to a cheering crowd. Among the list, Trump signed orders aiming to assert control of the federal workforce and withdraw from the Paris climate treaty.
Trump Returns to White House
Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking his return to the Oval Office after a remarkable and controversial political journey. The oath was administered by Chief Justice John Roberts during a ceremony at the United States Capitol, attended by political leaders, dignitaries, and thousands of supporters. This event boosted Trump’s place in American history as a two-time president.
Speaking at his inauguration which took place on the same day as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he Trump vowed, "We will make his dream come true."
Furthermore, recalling the assassination attempt against him, saying he was “saved by God to make America great again," he drew a standing ovation from Republicans in the room while Democrats, including Biden and Harris, remained seated and still.
Check the Full List of Executive Orders Signed by Donald Trump:
- Trump Bans Illegal Immigration and Orders Mass Deportations:
Sticking by his promise of decreasing illegal immigration, Donald Trump, reversed several immigration orders from Biden’s presidency. He said he favours legal immigration as he signed orders declaring a national emergency on the US-Mexico border, suspending refugee resettlement and ending automatic citizenship.
“That’s a big one,” he bantered with reporters while signing an order declaring the border emergency.
“I’m fine with legal immigration. I like it. We need people,” he added.
- Only Two Genders-Male and Female: Trump
Amidst signing executive orders, Trump announced an executive order that will fundamentally change how the federal government recognizes gender. Just after taking the oath of office, Trump declared that the government would officially recognise only two genders—male and female—effectively ending the recognition of gender diversity.
On Monday, Trump also signed an executive order beginning the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization. This is the second time in a matter of five years he had ordered the country to withdraw from the organisation.
- Trump also signed orders pardoning about 1,500 people criminally charged in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
- Designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations
- Trump ordered a federal hiring freeze on his first day back in office, mirroring an action he took at the start of his first term to try to reduce the size of government. The order suspends hiring for new positions and many open ones. It includes exceptions for posts related to national security and public safety, as well as the military.
- Requiring that federal workers return to full-time in-person work
- Directing every governmental department and agency to address the cost of living crisis
- Withdrawing from the Paris climate treaty
- Restoring freedom of speech and preventing censorship of free speech
- Ending the “weaponisation of government against the political adversaries of the previous administration”
- Trump signed an order suspending US foreign assistance for 90 days pending reviews to determine whether they are aligned with his policy goals.
- Trump on Monday signed an executive order to keep TikTok operating for 75 days, a relief to the short video app's users even as national security questions persist. "I guess I have a warm spot for TikTok," he said.
- Signs memorandum allowing security clearances for some aides including access to the highest levels of government information — to some aides whose federal background checks are pending.
- Signed an executive order halting offshore wind lease sales and pausing the issuance of approvals, permits and loans for both onshore and offshore wind projects.
Updated 08:42 IST, January 21st 2025