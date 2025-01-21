Trump Swings Into Action on Day1 as New US President, Signs Slew of Executive Orders: Here's a List | Image: Republic

Washington: Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States on Monday issued a blitz of executive orders, revoking as many as 78 Biden-era policies. The signing ceremony took place during a public event in Washington, where he was presented with a stack of documents that he signed one by one to a cheering crowd. Among the list, Trump signed orders aiming to assert control of the federal workforce and withdraw from the Paris climate treaty.

Trump Returns to White House

Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking his return to the Oval Office after a remarkable and controversial political journey. The oath was administered by Chief Justice John Roberts during a ceremony at the United States Capitol, attended by political leaders, dignitaries, and thousands of supporters. This event boosted Trump’s place in American history as a two-time president.

Speaking at his inauguration which took place on the same day as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he Trump vowed, "We will make his dream come true."

Furthermore, recalling the assassination attempt against him, saying he was “saved by God to make America great again," he drew a standing ovation from Republicans in the room while Democrats, including Biden and Harris, remained seated and still.

Check the Full List of Executive Orders Signed by Donald Trump:

Trump Bans Illegal Immigration and Orders Mass Deportations:

Sticking by his promise of decreasing illegal immigration, Donald Trump, reversed several immigration orders from Biden’s presidency. He said he favours legal immigration as he signed orders declaring a national emergency on the US-Mexico border, suspending refugee resettlement and ending automatic citizenship.

“That’s a big one,” he bantered with reporters while signing an order declaring the border emergency.

“I’m fine with legal immigration. I like it. We need people,” he added.

Only Two Genders-Male and Female: Trump

Amidst signing executive orders, Trump announced an executive order that will fundamentally change how the federal government recognizes gender. Just after taking the oath of office, Trump declared that the government would officially recognise only two genders—male and female—effectively ending the recognition of gender diversity.

On Monday, Trump also signed an executive order beginning the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization. This is the second time in a matter of five years he had ordered the country to withdraw from the organisation.